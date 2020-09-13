All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1

All players and coaches passed their COVID-19 tests from Saturday morning and should be good to go for the first Sunday of the 2020 season, pending the stadium health checks, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

On the Tuesday ahead of Week 1, the NFL and NFLPA last updated testing results from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, where of the 44,510 tests administered to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel, one player was confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. Seven confirmed positives emerged from testing of non-player personnel, bringing the combined total to eight for that period of time. Of the 44,510 tests administered during that span, 17,519 were to 2,641 players, while the other 26,991 tests were administered to 5,708 team personnel. The combined positive testing rate across the league for this period of time was 0.017 percent.