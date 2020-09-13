Around the NFL

All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Week 1 is a go on the COVID-19 front.

All players and coaches passed their COVID-19 tests from Saturday morning and should be good to go for the first Sunday of the 2020 season, pending the stadium health checks, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The news bodes well for both the NFL and NFLPA, who've worked tirelessly this offseason to ensure the safety of the league as a whole.

On the Tuesday ahead of Week 1, the NFL and NFLPA last updated testing results from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, where of the 44,510 tests administered to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel, one player was confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. Seven confirmed positives emerged from testing of non-player personnel, bringing the combined total to eight for that period of time. Of the 44,510 tests administered during that span, 17,519 were to 2,641 players, while the other 26,991 tests were administered to 5,708 team personnel. The combined positive testing rate across the league for this period of time was 0.017 percent.

Related Content

Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints
news

Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is likely to play in Week 1 vs. the Saints barring a setback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers place WR Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve

The 49ers placed Deebo Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Samuel is dealing with a Jones fracture he suffered in June. 
Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders is out for Sunday's season opener against the host Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury. 
Titans pass rusher Vic Beasley (knee) ruled out for Monday opener
news

Titans pass rusher Vic Beasley (knee) ruled out for Monday opener

After a week in which he was limited twice and a non-participant once at practice, Vic Beasley (knee) was ruled out Saturday for Monday's season opener against the Broncos. 
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 13-6. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

New Orleans restructured DT Sheldon Rankins contract to the tune of converting $6 million of his guaranteed base salary to a bonus to clear $4 million in cap space, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara agrees to five-year, $75M extension

Some teams still want to pay running backs. The Saints and Alvin Kamara reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $75 million, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension
news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension

Running back Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal will see Cook get $28 million guaranteed. 
Rams, NFL monitoring air quality to determine possible health concerns for Sunday night opener
news

Rams, NFL monitoring air quality to determine possible health concerns for Sunday night opener

NFL officials and the Los Angeles Rams are monitoring the air quality in Inglewood, California, to assess whether issues caused by wildfires in the state could pose health concerns and affect the start time of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Rams season opener at the new SoFi Stadium, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported per a Rams official. 
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams agree to 3-year, $48M extension

The Los Angeles Rams and WR Cooper Kupp made significant progress and finalized a three-year extension ahead of the team's first game against the Cowboys on Sunday night. 
San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams stands on the field during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
news

After long road back, Trent Williams excited for return

Offensive tackle Trent Williams will make his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday, playing for the first time since the end of the 2018 regular season when he and the 49ers face the Cardinals. 
Troy Aikman: Mike McCarthy was 'best hire' Cowboys could make 
news

Troy Aikman: Mike McCarthy was 'best hire' Cowboys could make 

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman believes the Dallas Cowboys found the best man they could have to take over the coaching reins in Mike McCarthy. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL