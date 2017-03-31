'All or Nothing' series to showcase Rams' L.A. return

"NFL Films proved again that they're the best in the business with the groundbreaking new franchise, All or Nothing, whose inaugural season profiling the 2015 Arizona Cardinals was the highest-rated original series ever on Amazon Prime Video," said Jordan Levin, NFL Media's Chief Content Officer in a statement. "Chronicling the return of the Rams to Los Angeles provides an unbelievably unique backdrop to season two and one which provides NFL fans and viewers around the world rare insight into a team overcoming an extraordinary set of circumstances to build their future."