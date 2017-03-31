'All or Nothing' series to showcase Rams' L.A. return

Amazon Prime Video's All or Nothing series will be showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at another NFC West team.
Amazon announced Friday that the second season of All or Nothing will spotlight the Rams' return to Los Angeles. Produced by NFL Films, Amazon Prime members will have access to the up-and-down 2016 campaign, including the team's relocation to the West Coast and firing of long-time head coach Jeff Fisher.
"NFL Films proved again that they're the best in the business with the groundbreaking new franchise, All or Nothing, whose inaugural season profiling the 2015 Arizona Cardinals was the highest-rated original series ever on Amazon Prime Video," said Jordan Levin, NFL Media's Chief Content Officer in a statement. "Chronicling the return of the Rams to Los Angeles provides an unbelievably unique backdrop to season two and one which provides NFL fans and viewers around the world rare insight into a team overcoming an extraordinary set of circumstances to build their future."
All or Nothing's debut season -- the Cardinals' 2015 campaign -- was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday in the "Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary" category.