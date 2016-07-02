'All or Nothing' recap: Arians sends message to players

»Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner delivers a doozy of a motivational speech when talking about the looming road trip to Seattle. He frames his tough love around one of Marshawn Lynch's greatest hits. "We think we're just going to turn it on in Seattle? That team has punked us for three years! Last year here you look at that last run, it was going to go down in infamy, and when he go into the Hall of Fame they gonna show it, so everybody on there will get a chance to be in Canton. The man ran through our whole defense! We laying on the ground, we reaching for him, and then he run and jump in the end zone and grab his nuts."