All eyes on Brett Hundley following Aaron Rodgers' injury

This was acknowledgment that there is no going back. That Rodgers is, quite possibly, not coming back to save them as he did after another broken collarbone in 2013 after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr took him down Sunday with a hit that had Rodgers barking as he left the field. That Hundley -- a talented, but raw underclassmen who slid to the fifth round in the 2015 draft and has trained mostly in the shadows behind Rodgers since -- is going to have to seize this role immediately to keep the loss of his brilliant mentor from punching the wind out of this team.