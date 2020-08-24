Around the NFL

All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns

Testing irregularities at one of the labs used by the NFL led to 77 positives for COVID-19 among players and staff members from multiple teams Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that all 77 original tests were rerun Sunday night, and every single one came back negative, per sources informed of the situation.

All 77 individuals also underwent additional point-of-care tests. Each came back negative as well.

The rash of positive tests led to several teams altering their workout schedules, including some cancellations to ensure the safety of players and staff. Once it was clear the issue was with the testing lab, not a bevy of positive results, some operations resumed.

BioReference Laboratories, the New Jersey lab in question, explained the error Monday in the following statement:

"On August 22, BioReference Laboratories reported an elevated number of positive COVID-19 PCR test results for NFL players and personnel at multiple clubs. The NFL immediately took necessary actions to ensure the safety of the players and personnel. Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory. Reagents, analyzers and staff were all ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved. All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed."

The issue gives the NFL another curveball to consider before the start of the season. Better to work out some of the kinks during training camp than when games begin.

To that end, Rapoport reported that the NFL is working with its labs on ways to retest immediately, so there is no lag time for a false-positive, as we saw this weekend.

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills
news

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins joined the list of teams limiting capacity to their home openers. The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans, along with other social distancing measures.
Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences
news

Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice. Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster
news

Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster

Immediately upon Earl Thomas' release from Baltimore, eyes turned to Dallas. However, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday morning that Dallas is happy with its current roster and safety position.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III reacts after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'still one of the best in this league' despite Ravens release

One of Earl Thomas' former teammates with the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman, believes whichever team signs the safety will be getting a motivated playmaker. 
Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2
news

Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is looking to follow-up a stellar rookie season by becoming a receiver and pass-blocker out of the backfield.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell wishes NFL 'had listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick regarding why he began kneeling in 2016  

Over the past few months, the NFL and its players have used their prominent platform to ensure the dialogue surrounding the need for criminal and social justice reform in the United States stays alive and leads to tangible change. Commissioner Roger Goodell joined former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho to continue that important conversation Sunday night. 
Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury
news

Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Lamar Jackson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and they are simply erring on the side of caution, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. 
San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk (11) was on the move during training camp Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Santa Clara. (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)
news

Another 49ers WR down? Brandon Aiyuk injures hamstring

A growing list of injured San Francisco wide receivers now includes rookie first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, who injured his hamstring on Sunday. He left practice early and the severity is unknown. 
New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Washington releases WR Cody Latimer, who was on Exempt List

Wide receiver Cody Latimer, who was on the Commissioner's Exempt List following a May arrest, was released by the Washington Football Team on Sunday. 
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Ravens defeated the Eagles, 26-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Ravens release S Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental

Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has officially been released by the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.
Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas
news

Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas

The Ravens are planning to trade or release Pro Bowl defensive back Earl Thomas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Either way, his time in Baltimore is expected to be ending after just one season. 
