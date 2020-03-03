All 32 NFL teams' RB situations ahead of free agency and draft

New York Jets: Last offseason, then-GM Mike Maccagnan signed Le'Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract. The move was telegraphed, anticipated and expected for months -- and yet, ever since that day, it seems all any prognosticator can dream about is the moment the Jets, now under the leadership of GM Joe Douglas, can run as fast as they can from the deal and sell Bell to the highest bidder. All evidence points nowhere near such a resolution. Rumored trade bait near the deadline, Bell is still a Jet as of publication and will probably be so for at least the next season. He's owed $13 million this year alone and would count for $19 million in dead money if we were to be cut. Given his relatively lackluster 2019 production (his 1,250 scrimmage yards were a career low, not counting the injury-abbreviated 2015 campaign), no team is going to hand the Jets a competitive offer for him, either. Whether or not you (or Jets head coach Adam Gase) likes it, Bell will be taking handoffs from Sam Darnold next season. Who will be backing him up in that regard is the question. Longtime Jets back Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are hitting free agency, and the other backs remaining on the roster are unproven. New York has so many life-or-death needs at offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback that it's unclear whether the Jets will prioritize finding a backup running back in free agency or the draft, but it must be one of their objectives if they are to spell Bell, or replace him in the very near future.