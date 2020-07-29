All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA

The NFL has cleared another hurdle on the path to kicking off the 2020 season.

All 32 infectious disease emergency response plans submitted by member clubs have been approved by the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

"I am very proud of the innovation and attention to detail that our club medical staffs have shown as they have created these plans, which were reviewed and approved by the league, the NFLPA and our infectious disease experts," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told Rapoport. "Our teams have looked at all aspects of their operations through the lens of risk mitigation, and have made significant changes all around which will enhance the safety of the environment for all players, coaches and staff."

As of Monday, seven teams had yet to receive approval of their IDER plans from the union. Those teams -- Atlanta, the Los Angeles Chargers, New England, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington -- joined the rest of the league in receiving approval Wednesday.