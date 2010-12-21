Alexander pleads not guilty one day after Broncos waived him

AURORA, Colo. -- The third Denver Broncos player arrested this season has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an allegation of domestic violence.
Davis: Evaluating Tebow
NFL Network analyst Charles Davis says now that Tim Tebow has made his first NFL start, the evaluation process is just getting started, all over again. More ...
»
Blogs:Charles Davis archive
» More:NFL Network blog
Kevin Alexander entered the pleas in an Aurora court Tuesday, one day after he was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor assault and battery. The Broncos released the rookie linebacker hours after the arrest, calling it a football decision to clear a roster spot for cornerback Chevis Jackson.
Alexander, 23, declined to comment through his attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg. Steinberg also represents Broncos rookie cornerback Perrish Cox in a separate sexual assault case.
Teresa Norman, 22, told police she was Alexander's girlfriend and that he had assaulted her Sunday night at an apartment after an argument about his alleged infidelity, according to a police report.
Police said Norman said Alexander grabbed her several times, threw her to the ground, slapped or punched her, and grabbed her throat and pushed her against a wall. At one point, Norman told police she picked up a steak knife to keep Alexander away but didn't injure Alexander.
She showed officers a cut in her lip and said two teeth felt loose.
Norman declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday. She told police that she didn't want to do anything to jeopardize Alexander's career but said she was upset about the incident.
Alexander surrendered at the scene without incident.
Alexander played in eight games for the Broncos, including Sunday at Oakland, where he was whistled for an illegal block on a punt return by Syd'Quan Thompson in the second quarter.
Alexander signed with the Broncos in April as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson. He was promoted to the active roster Oct. 16 after spending the first five weeks on Denver's practice squad. He finished with one tackle on defense and three special teams stops.
The Broncos were awarded Jackson, a third-year pro, off waivers from the New England Patriots. He also has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.
Alexander's arrest came less than two weeks after Cox's Dec. 9 arrest on suspicion of sexual assault. Cox faces between two years to life in prison if convicted.
Linebacker D.J. Williams was stripped of his captaincy after his October arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press