Alexander looking forward to removal of cast

Notes: Alexander's backup, Maurice Morris, missed practice due to a hip injury. Morris missed two games with the same injury before playing about a dozen plays last weekend against the 49ers, often while paired with FB Leonard Weaver. ... Starting DT Rocky Bernard (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Rookie LB Will Herring (knee), who has been good on special teams, also returned. ... Backup TE Ben Joppru missed his second consecutive day of practice with an ankle injury. And top rookie draft pick Josh Wilson, a DB who had been returning some kicks, remained out with a sprained ankle. Holmgren has said he expects Wilson to miss perhaps two weeks. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was back to full participation in practice after being limited Wednesday with a bruised foot.