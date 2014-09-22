Alex Smith engineers Chiefs' first win of season

The Chiefs hit Miami like gangbusters. Knile Davis powered a rushing attack that ate up 161 yards on the ground, but it was Smith who made the biggest difference. The former top pick of the 2005 draft hit tight end Travis Kelce on a short pass in the flats and Kelce did the rest, motoring down the left sideline and diving for the pylon to put the Chiefs ahead 14-0. Miami came storming back to cut the lead to 14-10, but Smith quelled the comeback attempt, avoiding the blitz and firing a dart in the face of pressure to running back Joe McKnight for an 11-yard touchdown.