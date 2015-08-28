Alex Smith, Chiefs sharp in victory over Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alex Smith threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in less than a half, and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense looked the sharpest it has all preseason in a weather-shortened 34-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Friday night.
The game was called with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining after thunder rumbled and lightning streaked across the sky. Heavy rains had turned one end zone into a lake.
Smith was 16 of 18 before giving way to third-string quarterback Aaron Murray just before halftime. Murray played the rest of the game for the Chiefs (3-0), throwing for 146 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception as backup Chase Daniel got the night off.
Marcus Mariota got off to a slow start for Tennessee (1-2), misfiring on his first three throws. But the first-round pick out of Oregon was 7 of 8 for 99 yards the rest of the half.
