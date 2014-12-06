Aldrick Robinson cut by Washington Redskins

Robert Griffin III is not the only Washington Redskins player to go from 2012 Thanksgiving star to 2014 afterthought.
Robinson's career highlight has been a 68-yard bomb from Griffin in the Redskins' 38-31 victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving two years ago.
A one-dimensional deep threat, Robinson was seventh in the pecking order at wide receiver prior to his release. The 2011 sixth-round draft pick has caught just one pass for six yards this season.
The former SMU star's speed will likely earn him a shot on another roster, even if he is a one-trick pony.
