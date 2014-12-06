Around the NFL

Aldrick Robinson cut by Washington Redskins

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 05:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Griffin III is not the only Washington Redskins player to go from 2012 Thanksgiving star to 2014 afterthought.

Wide receiver Aldrick Robinson was waived on Saturday, the team announced.

Robinson's career highlight has been a 68-yard bomb from Griffin in the Redskins' 38-31 victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving two years ago.

A one-dimensional deep threat, Robinson was seventh in the pecking order at wide receiver prior to his release. The 2011 sixth-round draft pick has caught just one pass for six yards this season.

The former SMU star's speed will likely earn him a shot on another roster, even if he is a one-trick pony.

