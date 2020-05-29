Aldon Smith out to prove he's the same player, different person

Smith asserted that his motivation for rehabilitating his life wasn't simply to play football. He pointed to a poignant conversation with his grandmother, who urged him to "do better" before she passed from ALS last year.

"I'm not trying to become a better person. I am becoming a better person," Smith said. "... I got to a point where I was fed up with how I was living my life, and I knew I needed to change."

The former pass-rushing star hasn't been seen in action since 2015, when he briefly suited up for the Raiders. Smith was suspended midway through that season because of a prior hit-and-run, an incident that also prompted his release from the 49ers. It's anyone's guess what kind of player the Cowboys are getting. His contract reflects the risk and reward involved -- a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, including $2 million in incentives but no money guaranteed.

"I know how I feel," Smith said, noting he's 285 pounds. "I know what I'm capable of doing, and I just plan on going out and executing what I believe I can do."

Of course, how he performs accounts for only half of his comeback story.

"It has been a journey indeed and a journey that I'm grateful for," Smith said. "I've had time to really work on myself and take advantage of all the support and things that have been offered to to me. ... In the past, I was a young 12-year-old or young teenage boy in a man's body. I was a man on the outside but a boy inside. The way that I handled those issues, life and everything, was in that immature manner. That was fear-based and just not handling things the way I should have.