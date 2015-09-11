Around the NFL

Aldon Smith expected to play vs. Bengals

Published: Sep 11, 2015 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Aldon Smith won't be returning to the San Francisco 49ers, but he is staying in the Bay Area.

The Oakland Raiders signed Smith to a one-year contract after a recent face-to-face meeting, the team announced Friday.

Smith's deal can be worth up to $8 million, a source who has seen the contract told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. He will receive a $1 million base salary with $5 million in 53-man roster bonuses and $2 million in sack incentives.

Rapoport was told by an NFL spokesman that Smith is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengalson Sunday. He's expected to play about 20 snaps.

Smith, who practiced with the Raiders on Friday, chose Oakland over the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Rams, per Rapoport.

The 49ersreleased Smith early last month in the wake of his third DUI arrest. The All-Pro pass rusher has had a long-running series of off-field issues, including a nine-game suspension last season for violating the league's Policy on Personal Conduct and Substances of Abuse.

Smith was charged Friday with three misdemeanors stemming from the incident that occured early last month. He was charged with DUI with a prior conviction and refusal to submit to a chemical test, hit-and-run with property damage and vandalism under $400, according to Public Communications Officer Sean Webby of the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. His arraignment date is set for Oct. 6 and Webby added that the timing of the announcement is unrelated to Smith's signing with the Raiders.

"We are confident that the Raiders provide an environment where Aldon can thrive through the support, structure and leadership within the building," Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie said, according to the team's official site. "We are excited to have Aldon here in the Raiders family."

Raiders veteran safety Charles Woodson said he was pleased to have Smith on the team, but brushed away the notion he might serve as a mentor to his new teammate.

"Aldon is a grown man. Whatever he has to deal with, I'm sure he'll deal with it, accordingly," Woodson told reporters Friday. "I'm not a babysitter, and I don't think anyone expects anyone on this team to be his babysitter. The only thing we expect is that he comes in and works hard."

Defensive end Justin Tuck also saw Smith's addition to the roster as a positive development for the Raiders.

"The future is bright for that kid," Tuck said. "Aldon is a really self-aware type of dude, so he'll let us know how we can help him.

"He brings another weapon ... he can make the opposing quarterback very nervous."

Although Smith has signed, Rapoport added that NFL and local law enforcement officials are still sorting out whether he will be suspended and how long a potential ban would last.

When the Niners released Smith, coach Jim Tomsula emphasized the 25-year-old's need to address his issues "with 100 percent of everything he has." Hopefully, the Raiders have a support system in place that will allow him to toe the line while concentrating on football.

Once he does return to the field, Smith will team with Khalil Mack to form one of the NFL's most-explosive bookend pass-rushing tandems.

"Most dominant teams have two pass rushers," NFL Media's Bucky Brooks explained on a recent edition of the Move The Sticks Podcast. "I see (Mack) as a guy that could be more like an Ahmad Brooks for the 49ers when they had Aldon Smith, meaning Aldon Smithcommands attention but (Mack) is wearing you out versus one-on-one. I don't know if Mack's game will translate where he's able to win versus double teams consistently."

If Smith takes advantage of his second chance and turns his life around, the Raiders could boast a duo reminiscent of the Colts' Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis partnership that combined for 186 sacks from 2003 to 2012.

