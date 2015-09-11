Aldon Smith expected to play vs. Bengals

Smith was charged Friday with three misdemeanors stemming from the incident that occured early last month. He was charged with DUI with a prior conviction and refusal to submit to a chemical test, hit-and-run with property damage and vandalism under $400, according to Public Communications Officer Sean Webby of the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. His arraignment date is set for Oct. 6 and Webby added that the timing of the announcement is unrelated to Smith's signing with the Raiders.