Albert Wilson could be heading to IR; Osweiler to start

Published: Oct 22, 2018 at 09:22 AM
Austin Knoblauch

The Miami Dolphins are depleted on offense heading into their short week.

As anticipated, Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed that Brock Osweiler will once again start at quarterback as Ryan Tannehill continues to deal with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Gase also said there's a "very high" possibility speedy wide receiver Albert Wilson will be heading to injured reserve because of a hip injury he suffered during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. In addition, he said wide receiver Kenny Stills will miss Thursday's game against the Houston Texans because of a groin injury.

Wilson is scheduled to meet with a specialist, and the team won't know until Tuesday whether his injury will necessitate a move to IR.

"It doesn't look good right now," Gase said.

All these injuries beg the question: What's DeVante Parker's status with the team? It's no secret the team is trying to trade the wide receiver for at least a third-round pick, and his inactive status on Sunday compelled Parker's agent, Jimmy Gould, to rip into Gase via the media.

Gase said his relationship with Parker is "fine" and added that he's "pretty sure" he would play Thursday since "we don't have any more receivers."

"I talked to him a little bit and that was it," Gase said when asked about his relationship with Parker in the wake of Gould's comments. Gase added that Gould's comments didn't bother him.

Asked whether he expected Parker to play well against the Texans, Gase responded, "Yeah, I've seen him do it before."

After losing three of their last four, the Dolphins' promising 3-0 start to the season seems like eons ago in the wake of the team's latest struggles with injuries and controversy surrounding one of their top wide receivers. A bounce-back performance against a tough Texans squad on Thursday could do wonders for the Dolphins' morale moving forward.

