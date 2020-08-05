Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 11:44 AM

Albert Wilson becomes second Dolphins WR to opt out of season

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another Miami Dolphins wide receiver will opt out of the 2020 season.

Albert Wilson informed the Dolphins he has decided to sit out the campaign.

"Not an easy decision to make..." Wilson wrote on Twitter. "I've decided to opt out of this 2020 season. It was very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it's always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again. 1 love."

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a statement, "I support Albert's decision. I know he made it with his family in mind. I want what is best for Albert, as I do for all of our players."

Wilson joins fellow Fins receiver Allen Hurns who also opted out this week.

The 28-year-old Wilson appeared slated to play a big role in the Dolphins offense as a slot receiver next to DeVante Parker. The opt outs of Wilson and Hurns leave Miami very young and thin at receiver.

Parker is poised to be the Dolphins' No. 1 target, with Preston Williams the No. 2, if he's fully recovered from an ACL tear by the start of the season. The rest of the wideout corps includes Gary Jennings, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins and UDFAs Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt.

Whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick wins the Week 1 starting QB gig, their job just became harder after this week's WR news. We knew 2020 would challenge teams' depth. The Dolphins are finding that truth out early.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the 2020 season.

Related Content

Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier
news

Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown ended his rookie season at 157 pounds and now weighs in at 180.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Chris Cecere)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he'll opt out as deadline looms

Tre'Davious White established himself as one of the league's best CBs last year and is entering a contract year this one. But he hasn't decided whether he's going to participate in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL
news

Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL

Matt Breida clocked the speediest run by a ball-carrier in 2019. Asked if he's indeed the fastest player in the NFL, the Dolphins RB replied: "You guys know the answer to that question."
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Lions' Kenny Golladay among players taken off COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions announced that Kenny Golladay has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The fourth-year wideout was placed on the list last week.
49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan
news

49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defensive line. Ian Rapoport reports that the Niners are expected to sign Dion Jordan, who played seven games for the Raiders last year after revamping his reputation with the Seahawks.
Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans
news

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Josh Allen was instrumental in helping Buffalo build a big lead in last season's playoff game versus the Texans. He also played a major role in its collapse. The Bills QB said the ups-and-downs of the postseason defeat were a learning tool.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'

Calvin Ridley lives in Julio Jones' shadow in Atlanta. It's a reality the young Falcons receiver is comfortable with, but he always wants more. Entering his third NFL season, Ridley believes it's his time to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. 
Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19
news

Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19

Broncos LB Von Miller was one of the first big-name NFL players to discuss contracting COVID-19 publicly back in April. The virus caused him briefly to consider opting out this season.
Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'
news

Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver corps is already regarded to be one of the best in the NFL, and the No. 1 option in that group laid out some lofty expectations for the 2020 season. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown good for a 14-7 Raiders lead during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done with the naysayers. "I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," he said Tuesday. 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Packers' Davante Adams: We were expecting a WR to be drafted

Just like many, Green Bay Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams thought his club would draft a receiver, but instead it went with QB Jordan Love. Despite the selection of Love, Adams doesn't believe it will affect Aaron Rodgers. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL