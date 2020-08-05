Albert Wilson becomes second Dolphins WR to opt out of season

Another Miami Dolphins wide receiver will opt out of the 2020 season.

Albert Wilson informed the Dolphins he has decided to sit out the campaign.

"Not an easy decision to make..." Wilson wrote on Twitter. "I've decided to opt out of this 2020 season. It was very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it's always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again. 1 love."

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a statement, "I support Albert's decision. I know he made it with his family in mind. I want what is best for Albert, as I do for all of our players."

Wilson joins fellow Fins receiver Allen Hurns who also opted out this week.

The 28-year-old Wilson appeared slated to play a big role in the Dolphins offense as a slot receiver next to DeVante Parker. The opt outs of Wilson and Hurns leave Miami very young and thin at receiver.

Parker is poised to be the Dolphins' No. 1 target, with Preston Williams the No. 2, if he's fully recovered from an ACL tear by the start of the season. The rest of the wideout corps includes Gary Jennings, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins and UDFAs Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt.

Whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick wins the Week 1 starting QB gig, their job just became harder after this week's WR news. We knew 2020 would challenge teams' depth. The Dolphins are finding that truth out early.