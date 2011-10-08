Al Davis, Hall of Fame owner of Raiders, dies at age 82

Born: July 4, 1929, in Brockton, Mass.

Died: Oct. 8, 2011

Awards: AFL's Coach of the Year in 1963

Honors: Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992

Accomplishments:

» Hired as coach and general manager of the AFL's Oakland Raiders in January 1963. At 33, he was the youngest person in pro football history to hold those positions.

» Compiled 23-16-3 record in three years as coach.

» Appointed AFL commissioner in April 1966. Resigned as commissioner six weeks after the AFL and NFL agree to an alliance.

Raiders:

» From 1967 to 1985, the team won 13 division championships; one AFL championship (1967); three Super Bowls (1977, 1981 and 1984); and made 15 playoff appearances.

» Won AFC championship in 2002.

» One of two teams to play in the Super Bowl in four different decades, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ownership:

» 1966: Purchased 10 percent stake in the Raiders.

» 1972: Revised partnership agreement made him the new managing general partner, with near-absolute control over team operations.

» 2005: Acquired majority interest in the Raiders.

» 2007: Sold a minority stake in the Raiders for $150 million.

Lawsuits:

» 1980: Attempted to move the Raiders to Los Angeles but was blocked by a court injunction. Davis filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL. In June 1982, a federal district court ruled in Davis' favor and the team officially relocated to Los Angeles for the 1982 NFL season.

» 1986: United States Football League filed its antitrust suit against the NFL. Davis was the only NFL owner who sided with the USFL.

» 1995: Moved the team back to Oakland. Davis then sued the NFL, contending the league sabotaged the team's effort to build a stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood by not doing enough to help the team move from the antiquated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to a new stadium complete with luxury suites.