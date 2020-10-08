Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

A starter for the first two weeks of the season, Terrell went on the COVID-19 list before Week 3.

Terrell recorded 11 tackles and one QB hit in his first two NFL games while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps.

A Falcons secondary that has been decimated by injury and capsized by ineffective play could certainly use the first-round pick to jump right back in the fray. As the team notes, it remains to be seen if the rookie will suit up for Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against division foe Carolina Panthers.