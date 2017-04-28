AJ McCarron still a potential option for Browns?

The Cleveland Browns didn't draft a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, and they're staring at the real possibility of Cody Kessler or Brock Osweiler under center when the season starts.
Day 2 of the NFL draft does provide some potential options in DeShone Kizer or Davis Webb, but barring some Mitchell Trubisky-like surprise, the Browns aren't expected to chase them.
What the Browns do have is a second-round pick (No. 52) at their disposal. Would it be enough to pry away AJ McCarron from the Cincinnati Bengals?
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals wanted a first-round pick for McCarron, but that's no longer a possibility for this draft. However, if the Browns used their second-rounder as the headliner in a trade package, perhaps they could get the Bengals to change their minds, Rapoport reported.
"From my understanding the price on McCarron is high," Rapoport reported on Draft Kickoff Live on Friday. "It has been described to me as around a first-round draft pick, something that is just not going to happen.
As NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Friday, the Browns are looking at their options when it comes to their quarterback situation. The New England Patriots haven't changed their stance on Jimmy Garoppolo -- the team won't trade him to the Browns, according to Rapoport -- and the Redskins won't trade Kirk Cousins to Cleveland. So, McCarron might be the Browns' best option at snagging a relatively young quarterback with upside to his game.
We'll find out tonight.
In other draft-related quarterback news:
Don't be surprised if the Green Bay Packers draft DeShone Kizer at No. 33 overall. According to Rapoport, the Packers have been getting trade calls for the No. 33 spot, and they might just stay put to get the Notre Dame signal-caller.
For his part, Kizer wasn't thrilled to miss out on being drafted in the first round.