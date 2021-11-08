A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into verbal spats during Sunday night's 28-16 Titans win in Inglewood.

Both received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.

"I don't mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I'm not going for it," Brown said after the win, via The Tennessean. "I'm a man first. I'm here to play football. I'm not trying to fight nobody. But I'm not taking s--- though."

The receiver didn't explain what exactly he meant by "dirty stuff."

"He knows me. He has my number if he wants to see me," Brown later added. "That ain't no threat, I'm just saying. ... He knows me. If he wants to talk to me, get at me. He has my number."

Brown caught just five of 11 targets for 42 yards. He had two drops on third downs that would have moved the chains. Many of his 44 snaps came against Ramsey.

"Some of the plays I didn't make today, he won," Brown said.