A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the Elijah Moore hype train, and it's gaining steam.

Moore has spent much of his first months with the Jets dazzling reporters viewing the team's sessions, and he's started to build a bit of a reputation as a highlight-maker -- at least in practice. Moore gets his first chance to take the field as an NFL player Saturday, when his Jets face off against the local rival Giants at the stadium they each call home.

It's the start of what Moore's former collegiate teammate (and current NFL stud) A.J. Brown believes will be a highly productive career, one built on the back of Moore's relentless work ethic.

"It ain't about his physical attributes. It ain't about none of that," Brown said of Moore when asked who was the hardest worker he knew during an appearance on the Raw Room podcast. "It's his mindset. That's why we clicked on another level. ... When I was in school, I lived with D.K. (Metcalf) a little bit. ... When (Moore) got to school, I was like 'bro, you can come live with me, G.' Because my mindset was already crazy, but for him, he was only going to make me better.