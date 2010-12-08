Ailing Vikings starters Harvin, Edwards, Favre miss practice

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Percy Harvin, Ray Edwards and Brett Favre were among six Minnesota Vikings players who missed practice Wednesday while dealing with injuries.
Harvin missed Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with migraine headaches. Vikings interim coach Leslie Frazier said the symptoms are lingering, and he is unsure if Harvin will be ready to play in this weekend's game against the New York Giants.
Edwards, the starting defensive end opposite Jared Allen, also missed the Bills game with a high ankle sprain. But Frazier said Edwards is improving and has a chance to play Sunday.
Favre has a sprained sternoclavicular joint in his throwing shoulder and likely will practice very little this week.
Also missing practice were safety Tyrell Johnson and cornerback Chris Cook with knee injuries and quarterback Joe Webb with a hamstring injury.
