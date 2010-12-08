Ailing Vikings starters Harvin, Edwards, Favre miss practice

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 12:39 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Percy Harvin, Ray Edwards and Brett Favre were among six Minnesota Vikings players who missed practice Wednesday while dealing with injuries.

Harvin missed Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with migraine headaches. Vikings interim coach Leslie Frazier said the symptoms are lingering, and he is unsure if Harvin will be ready to play in this weekend's game against the New York Giants.

Edwards, the starting defensive end opposite Jared Allen, also missed the Bills game with a high ankle sprain. But Frazier said Edwards is improving and has a chance to play Sunday.

Favre has a sprained sternoclavicular joint in his throwing shoulder and likely will practice very little this week.

Also missing practice were safety Tyrell Johnson and cornerback Chris Cook with knee injuries and quarterback Joe Webb with a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, the NFL world was baffled. But Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 tight ends

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 tight ends
news

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW