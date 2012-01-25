Ailing Reed latest Raven to pull out of 2012 Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 25, 2012 at 03:38 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed has withdrawn from the 2012 Pro Bowl due to multiple injuries, becoming the latest of several players from his team to skip Sunday's game.

The 33-year-old Reed is dealing with ailments that include a nerve impingement in his neck, a sore shoulder and a sprained left ankle.

He will be replaced on the AFC roster by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark.

The Ravens lost to New England in this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Since that time, several Baltimore players have withdrawn from the Pro Bowl: outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (undisclosed), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (thigh) and running back Ray Rice (family reasons).

Fullback Vonta Leach, middle linebacker Ray Lewis and guards Marshal Yanda and Ben Grubbs are still slated to play.

