Ailing Panthers LB Connor, TE Shockey inactive vs. Lions

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 03:32 AM

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey and linebacker Dan Connor were inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions .

Shockey had been doubtful with injured ribs, and Connor had been questionable with a shoulder injury.

Connor had started the past two games for the Panthers, who have seen their once formidable linebacker corps be decimated by injuries this season. All-Pro middle linebacker Jon Beason was lost for the season with an Achilles injury in Week 1, and outside linebacker Thomas Davis tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Shockey has 24 receptions for 311 yards with one touchdown this season.

