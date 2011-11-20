Ailing Panthers LB Connor, TE Shockey inactive vs. Lions

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey and linebacker Dan Connor were inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions .
Shockey had been doubtful with injured ribs, and Connor had been questionable with a shoulder injury.
Connor had started the past two games for the Panthers, who have seen their once formidable linebacker corps be decimated by injuries this season. All-Pro middle linebacker Jon Beason was lost for the season with an Achilles injury in Week 1, and outside linebacker Thomas Davis tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
Shockey has 24 receptions for 311 yards with one touchdown this season.
