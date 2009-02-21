Agent solicits trade for Giants' Burress, two other clients

Published: Feb 21, 2009 at 04:27 AM

NEWARK, N.J. -- Plaxico Burress seemingly wants to leave the New York Giants.

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for the troubled receiver, sent an e-mail to teams earlier this week letting them know that Burress was one of his three clients who wants to be traded, an NFL executive told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person requested anonymity because the e-mail was supposed to remain private.

The Star-Ledger of Newark was the first to have the story, reporting in its Wednesday editions that Rosenhaus' initial e-mail to teams said that Burress could be acquired through a trade.

Plaxico Burress, WR
New York Giants
2008 Statistics
Catches: 35

Yards: 454

Average: 13.0

Touchdowns: 4

However, the NFL executive who asked not to be identified because he had to deal with Rosenhaus, said the initial e-mail stated that the agent had three "players DESIRING a trade."

The other two players are Anquan Boldin of the NFC champion Arizona Cardinals and Chad Johnson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona general manager Rod Graves did not return a telephone call left by The Associated Press at his office.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese refused to comment.

Rosenhaus did not return two telephone calls and an e-mail seeking comment.

Burress' future has been in limbo since he shot himself in the right thigh at a New York City nightclub in late November. He was charged with felony gun possession and is due in court March 31. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 3½ years in prison.

The 31-year-old also faces a possible suspension by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.

The Giants, who signed Burress to a five-year, $35 million contract in September, have left the door open for Burress to return.

The NFL Players Association has filed two grievances against the Giants on behalf of Burress, who caught the winning touchdown pass in the Giants' Super Bowl victory a year ago against New England.

The team withheld a $1 million portion of a signing bonus after suspending Burress for the final four weeks of the season for conduct detrimental to the team in the wake of the shooting.

The union filed briefs on that grievance with Special Master Stephen B. Burbank of Philadelphia last week.

The other grievance involves an attempt to recover fines and lost wages resulting from his suspension, and to protect Burress' potential future earnings.

