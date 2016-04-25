Agent: Sam Bradford wants to be where 'he's the man'

Bradford's agent, Tom Condon, confirmed Monday night that his client will sit out voluntary workouts and is seeking a team that views him as a long-term solution at quarterback.
"Sam's only been in the league for six years and he wants to go some place and be there and know that he's going to stay as long as he plays well, and his situation now in Philadelphia is different," Condon told SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"Sam's a competitor and he wants to go some place and know he's the man. He just doesn't want to be there holding the place card and then wondering where's he's going to go at the end of the year."
Bradford appeared to be on solid ground in Philly after he signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Eagles on March 1. But the team soon signed a Doug Pederson favorite in Chase Daniel, then pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade to move up to the second overall pick in this week's draft.
Condon believes that Bradford was in the "top eight or so" of quarterbacks in the final seven weeks of the season from a production standpoint. He labeled the quarterback's play "remarkable" in the final three games of the season.
"He doesn't view himself as somebody that's a stop-gap kind of quarterback and he wants to go some place and take a chance on (being) with a team with a long time," Condon said. "I can't blame him for that."
This is obviously a case of an agent doing his job, but the aggressiveness of the Bradford camp is notable. Bradford wants out bad and the Eagles have given no indication they will work with him. There's always drama in Philadelphia.