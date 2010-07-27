Agent: Pain management picked over hip surgery for Umenyiora

Osi Umenyiora's chronic hip pain eventually might require surgery, the Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J., reported Tuesday, but the New York Giants defensive end is holding off for now.
Umenyiora's agent, Tony Agnone, told the newspaper that Umenyiora traveled to the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., earlier this month to visit Marc Philippon, a hip specialist.
"Philippon wanted to perform surgery immediately, right after he looked at the MRI, yes," Agnone said in a telephone interview. "He looked at his schedule for that day and told Osi, 'I have some time this afternoon and can do this right away.' He was getting ready to do it."
However, Philippon, Umenyiora and the Giants' medical staff later agreed to try to manage the pain instead. Umenyiora won't make the injury worse by playing through it.
Agnone said he believes a possible work stoppage next year would be the perfect time for Umenyiora to have the surgery and fully recover.
Umenyiora was so vocal with his displeasure with his part-time role last season that he was benched for a game against the Denver Broncos. He said this spring that he was willing to play in a rotation.