Agent: OT Adams visits Steelers, but other teams also in contact

Published: Jun 29, 2010 at 07:18 AM

Flozell Adams visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, but other teams also are in the mix for the free-agent offensive tackle's services, according to his agent, Jordan Woy.

Baldinger: Adams still solid

The Steelers have nothing

to lose by signing Flozell Adams. He knows how to play. Adams is limited, because no one has the same legs after 12 years in the league, but he could be

a good insurance policy.

There are certain players that Adams would face that he could still dominate. He has problems with younger, quicker players who can really bend and move, they give him trouble. But the bigger, stand-up guys, he can still wire them up.

-- Brian Baldinger

Woy said he remains in contact with several other teams as he seeks "the best fit" possible for his client. Adams, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, previously visited the Denver Broncos and is considered the best offensive lineman available at this time.

Adams, 35, was released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason after 11 seasons with the team. He took a physical as part of his visit with the Steelers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Pittsburgh needs offensive line help after learning Monday that starting right tackle Willie Colontore his right Achilles' tendon. Adams mostly played left tackle in Dallas, but he also saw time at right guard.

Max Starks is the Steelers' left tackle, but he could move to the right side if Adams is signed.

Colon's agent, Joe Linta, confirmed Tuesday an NFL.com report that his client will miss the 2010 season after having surgery on his Achilles' tendon. According to Linta, Dr. James Bradley will perform the operation Wednesday, and Colon will need a recovery time of 9 to 12 months.

Colon is eligible to become a free agent after the season, and Linta said Bradley told him "this is a routine Achilles surgery and will not impact Willie's future as a player."

Colon isn't the only Steelers offensive lineman who's scheduled to have surgery Wednesday. Director of football operations Kevin Colbert said Tuesday in a statement that rookie tackle Chris Scott, a fifth-round draft pick, will have an operation on a foot injury he suffered during a workout at the University of Tennessee.

