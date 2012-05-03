Agent: Lions make offer to free agent RB Grant

Published: May 03, 2012 at 11:06 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Free agent running back Ryan Grant is considering a contract offer from the Detroit Lions, according to his agent.

Agent Alan Herman confirmed multiple media reports that the Lions have made an offer for Grant, who has played the past five seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

The 29-year-old Grant has played in 63 career games, gaining 4,016 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns rushing. He had back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Grant missed nearly all of the 2010 season after injuring his ankle in the Packers' season-opening game against Philadelphia. He split time with James Starks for the Packers last season.

