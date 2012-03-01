Agent indicates Farrior could be next cut by Steelers

The decisions aren't becoming any easier for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and veteran linebacker James Farrior soon might be up on the team's chopping block.
One day after the Steelers released wide receiver Hines Ward, Farrior's agent told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review he believes his client could be one of the next to go.
"It's not a done deal, but the percentages just aren't there," Ralph Cindrich, who represents Farrior, told the newspaper Thursday.
Cindrich said he has yet to have any discussions with the Steelers, and it's not known whether or not Farrior, 37, would be willing to restructure his contract or take a pay cut. Farrior, the team's defensive captain for the last eight seasons, is entering the final year of a contract that's scheduled to pay him $2.825 million in 2012, according to the Tribune-Review.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday the Steelers will cut either Farrior or Larry Foote because they can't afford to retain both linebackers.
Cindrich said Farrior wants to stay with the Steelers, who have spent the offseason maneuvering to get under the salary cap. The Steelers have restructured the contracts of offensive tackle Willie Colon, linebackers LaMarr Woodley and Lawrence Timmons, cornerback Ike Taylor and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and they also cut cornerback Bryant McFadden and wide receiver Arnaz Battle.
As of Feb. 6, the Steelers were $22.5 million over the cap, according to NFL.com research. According to the Tribune Review, the team had cut about $34 million from the salary cap and created $23.6 million in cap space as of Feb. 15.
La Canfora also reported the Steelersplan to place a first-round tender on wide receiver Mike Wallace, perhaps the team's biggest offseason priority. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has said the team wouldn't re-sign any of its own free agents, including Wallace, before the start of free agency March 13.