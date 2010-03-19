Agent: Free-agent LB Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Lions

Published: Mar 19, 2010 at 01:02 PM

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with linebacker Landon Johnson, agent Andy Simms announced Friday via Twitter.

Simms didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.

Johnson, an unrestricted free agent, spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and had 36 tackles in 25 games. Before that, Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals -- who drafted him in the third round in 2004 -- and started all 16 games in 2006 and 2007, compiling more than 100 tackles each season.

Johnson started 53 games in four seasons with the Bengals from 2004 to 2007, but he made just three starts the last two years with the Panthers.

Adding Johnson gives the Lions help at linebacker after they lost Larry Foote, who signed with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after just one season in Detroit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW