Agent: Free-agent LB Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Lions

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with linebacker Landon Johnson, agent Andy Simms announced Friday via Twitter.
Simms didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.
Johnson, an unrestricted free agent, spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and had 36 tackles in 25 games. Before that, Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals -- who drafted him in the third round in 2004 -- and started all 16 games in 2006 and 2007, compiling more than 100 tackles each season.
Adding Johnson gives the Lions help at linebacker after they lost Larry Foote, who signed with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after just one season in Detroit.