Agent: Crennel wants to join Chiefs, but he also has talked to Giants

Former Cleveland Browns coach Romeo Crennel has spoken to the New York Giants by telephone about their vacant defensive coordinator job, but he's giving the Kansas City Chiefs the first shot at hiring him.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that Crennel is in discussions with the Chiefs, but the sides don't have a deal at this point, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Chiefs coach Todd Haley has yet to clarify the status of current defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who's still on staff.
Last week, the Chiefs hired former Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis as their offensive coordinator. Weis previously was the offensive coordinator in New England under Bill Belichick at the same time that Crennel coordinated the Patriots' defense.
The Giants also interviewed Bills interim head coach Perry Fewell for their defensive coordinator job, which opened when Bill Sheridan was fired the day after the regular season ended.
The Giants gave up 427 points, ranking third from the bottom in the NFL. Only the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams gave up more points. Opponents scored at least 40 points in five games against the Giants, the first time that has happened to the franchise since 1966.
The Giants also fired defensive line coach Mike Waufle, who interviewed for the same job with the Washington Redskins on Monday, a source with knowledge of the situation told La Canfora.
