Agent confirms that Chiefs, Johnson have reached agreement

Published: Oct 31, 2009 at 05:13 PM

Larry Johnson's agent confirmed earlier reports that he and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed Saturday night to cut the running back's two-week suspension in half, saving him more than $300,000.

Peter Schaffer told The Associated Press that nothing had been signed.

"We've been working hard at it since Thursday," Schaffer said. "We think we have a positive resolution and we'll be able to move forward in the right direction."

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports the announcement of the settlement likely will come Monday.

The Chiefs have consistently said they would have no comment on the situation, and a spokesman told AP on Saturday night the team had nothing to say.

The Chiefs suspended Johnson for two weeks until Nov. 9 for what they called conduct detrimental to the club. It would include only one game, Nov. 8 at Jacksonville, because this is Kansas City's bye week.

On his Twitter account last Sunday night and then again the next day speaking to reporters, Johnson used gay slurs. It triggered quick reaction from gay rights groups demanding that he be punished. In another tweet, he also questioned Chiefs coach Todd Haley's competence.

The two-week absence would cost Johnson about $630,000. He still might face punishment from the league.

As for Johnson's future with the Chiefs, it isn't believed that the team plans to release him upon his reinstatement, NFL.com's Steve Wyche reports.

Johnson, who turns 30 this month, needs just 75 yards to become the Chiefs' career leader.

When the suspension was announced Wednesday, Schaffer said he intended to appeal. But he said Saturday night that Johnson had resisted.

"He kept saying, You go to a grievance hearing, they can get adversarial and I don't want to be that way,'" Schaffer said. "He said,I plan on being a Chief the next Monday, so why would I want to fight with somebody when the next day I will be fighting for them?'

"I thought that was a very mature stance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

