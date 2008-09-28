After son's death, Bucs K Bryant plays vs. Packers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant, whose 3-month-old child died at home last Wednesday, was active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bryant did not practice after the death of his youngest son, Matthew Tryson, and coach Jon Gruden left the decision whether the seventh-year pro would play against the Packers up to the kicker.
Receiver Joey Galloway was inactive for the second straight week because of a foot sprain suffered in Tampa Bay's season opener. Jeff Garcia, who his starting job after a poor performance in the opener, was the third quarterback.
Quarterback Josh Johnson, fullback B.J. Askew, linebacker Matt McCoy, defensive tackle Ryan Sims and offensive linemen Davin Joseph and James Lee were Tampa Bay's other inactives.
Cornerback Al Harris (spleen) was inactive for Green Bay, which listed Brian Brohm as the third quarterback.
The other Packers inactives were receiver James Jones (knee), safety Atari Bigby, running back Kregg Lumpkin, fullback Korey Hall, tackle Breno Giacomini and defensive end Jeremy Thompson.
