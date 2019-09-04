After payday, Zeke ready to go to 'next level now'

With the return of Elliott, the Cowboys can now once again boast one of the last true bell-cow backs in the game. Over three seasons, Elliott has already rushed for more than 4,000 yards with a pair of rushing crowns dotting his resume. In the season past, Elliott rumbled for a league-high 1,434 yards and led the league with 381 touches, spurring along the back's thoughts that a big payday was needed today rather than tomorrow, which is always an unpredictable date for any NFL player, but more so for running backs.