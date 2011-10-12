After humbling loss, Giants now get electric Bills

Why to watch
Watching the Bills is just plain fun. And the Giants have been involved in some of the strangest finishes and wacky plays all season long (Victor Cruz"downing himself" in Arizona; returning a lateral for TD vs. Rams; the INT return for a TD off Cruz at end of the loss to Seattle). You have to think the bizarre could be the norm here.
Inside story
Could the Giants get Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck on the field at the same time? They better, because their struggles against the pass could become a big issue in this game against the go-go Bills. On top of that dangerous Bills passing game, running back Fred Jackson just keeps humming along.