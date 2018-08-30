AFC West preview: Chargers poised to take division -- and more

DENVER BRONCOS: Case Keenum, quarterback. The case (lazy pun unintended) can also be made for Courtland Sutton here, but let's try to temper our expectations with rookies for a moment. As we all know, the Broncos' fate rests on the shoulders of their quarterback -- and offensive line, if we're being completely honest. The jury is out on the latter, but Keenum set a rather high bar for himself with his stellar 2017 campaign in Minnesota. There's no guarantee he does the same in Denver with a lesser receiving corps that features two 30-or-older targets in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. But an offense with a healthy Sanders is much better than it was without him last season. Add in Sutton, and the Broncos could have a solid trio of targets for Keenum. The question remains: Can the 30-year-old QB keep up his surprising play, or will he regress back to what we've expected from him? The cynic (and realist) chooses the latter, while the optimist (dressed in orange) selects the former. This is why they play the games.