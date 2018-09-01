Martavis Bryant cut by Raiders, facing suspension

Martavis Bryant's short time in Oakland has come to a close, and he is unlikely to see a football field anytime soon.

The wide receiver was released by the Raiders on Saturday and is facing yet another suspension from the league, pending appeal, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Bryant was informed recently that he is facing another ban, his third in four seasons.

Oakland traded the 79th overall pick in the 2018 draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Bryant's services and reaped one unproductive preseason. At different points during the summer, Bryant was criticized for "not picking up the playbook" and needing "to play better." He caught just two passes for 32 yards in Oakland's exhibition. The Steelers meanwhile parlayed the 79th pick into selecting their potential QB of the future, Mason Rudolph.

Bryant was supposed to be a game-breaking threat in Oakland's renovated receiving corps. Instead, the Raiders will go into the regular season with a wide receiver room fronted by Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Seth Roberts.

Bryant's time in professional football might be running out. A third suspension could sideline him for another season or longer, depending on the severity of the infraction. It's unlikely another team will invest time and money, much less a third-round pick, in the near future on the embattled receiver.