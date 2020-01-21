AFC unsung heroes: Jarvis Landry, Justin Simmons deserve love

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Darren Waller, tight end. I know some of you will mention Hunter Renfrow, who was great and will be the biggest thing to hit the Las Vegas Strip since Carrot Top. (You can make as many jokes about Carrot Top as you'd like, but he's been headlining in Vegas for more than a decade -- he was in The Hangover and is constantly voted one of the best of Las Vegas.) But Waller was a monster for the Raiders this season. The tight end position excels under Jon Gruden. Remember Jared Cook in 2018? But Waller was easily the best pass catcher on Oakland this season and will be even better in 2020.