AFC training camp battles headlined by two QB races

The Patriots might have won their fifth Super Bowl if they could have protected Tom Brady late last season. They are healthier at tackle now, but their interior offensive line has seven players battling for three open spots. Former top-10 pick Jonathan Cooper, part of the trade that sent Chandler Jones to Arizona, will be in the mix for one of the starting guard spots, along with third-round pick Joe Thuney. The biggest reason for optimism: Bill Belichick convinced offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia to end his retirement.