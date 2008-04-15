AFC team schedules

Published: Apr 15, 2008 at 07:32 AM

2008 NFL schedule: Week-by-week | Team-by-team: AFC | NFC

All times ET
* - Sunday night games in Weeks 11-17 subject to change.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

* - Sunday night games in Weeks 11-17 subject to change.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Patriots working toward hiring ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

Mike Garafolo reports the Patriots are working toward hiring former Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. Judge worked in New England for eight seasons before a two-year stint with New York.
news

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants plan to hire Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. Martindale was New York's top candidate to replace the departed Patrick Graham.
news

NFL Honors predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

Who's taking home hardware for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at NFL Honors? Twenty-nine NFL analysts make their picks for each of the major individual awards.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW