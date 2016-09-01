AFC South preview: Division title up for the taking

Tennessee Titans: One-two punch in the ground game."Exotic smashmouth" is a sexy term for the Titans' revamped run game. It's also quite apropos. New general manager Jon Robinson focused his offseason on surrounding Marcus Mariota with big upgrades to make the stud passer's life easier. DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry give the Titans a one-two punch that will grind down defenses. Henry, in particular, looks like a beast who will be hard to bring down late in games when he's running over linebackers and safeties on the second level. Adding first-round pick Jack Conklin at tackle should aid Mariota's pass protection and bring a significant upgrade in run blocking on the right side. Let's not forget fifth-round receiver Tajae Sharpe, who looks like Mariota's go-to target entering the season. The rookie is a stellar route runner with the ability to high-point the ball and catch in traffic. Coach Mike Mularkey admitted the Titans haven't had a receiver with Sharpe's playmaking ability "in years."