AFC South preview: Deshaun Watson vying for MVP; Jags reign

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Quenton Nelson, guard. The Colts finally took a step toward protecting their franchise quarterback by selecting the best guard in the draft with the No. 3 overall pick, but it's difficult for the average fan to measure how well such an investment performs. The lone measure of it is an overly simplistic look at end-of-season accolades. Will Nelson be a Pro Bowler right out of the gate? That's a high bar to set for anyone. But what folks should be paying attention to is the effectiveness of the Colts' offense in two aspects: rushing yards gained per carry (Indianapolis ranked 27th in that category in 2017), and how well the line can keep Luck upright. Indianapolis failed to do so in recent years, so much that Luck missed all of 2017 due to injury and it wasn't his first. Much like the rest of the league, the Colts' fortunes depend on the play of their quarterback. Keeping Luck healthy, protected, available and providing ample time to throw will directly affect how they play in 2018 and beyond. Nelson will have an immediate opportunity to help accomplish those tasks.