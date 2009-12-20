AFC's 7-7 logjam could make for interesting final two weeks

4. Cincinnati Bengals (9-5, first in North): It seems like we've been saying for weeks that their lead in the North is secure. Probably still is because of their 6-0 mark in the division, but the Ravens lay in the weeds a game back (actually two having lost twice to Cincinnati). Following the death of teammate Chris Henry, the Bengals have to snap out of their funk and rally with heavy hearts to write a happy ending to their best season in years. The Chiefs and Jets will make them work, especially if New York is still alive in Week 17.