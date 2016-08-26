AFC position battles: Broncos' QB derby nearing end

The Internet sneered in May when Broncos coach Gary Kubiak originally said Siemian had a chance to start. Three months later, Siemian's the favorite. Mark Sanchez played all summer like the turnover-prone tease he's been throughout his career (one pick and two fumbles in two preseason appearances thus far). Siemian offers the best of both worlds, because he plays more conservatively and has a higher ceiling, based on his big arm and room to grow. A solid performance in the Week 3 dress rehearsal should lock up the starting job. Of course, Siemian is still likely just a bridge quarterback to Lynch, whose tools are obvious and incredible. A strong preseason finish by Lynch could put Siemian on a short leash to start the season.