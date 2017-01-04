AFC playoff teams: Biggest strengths and weaknesses

Biggest strength: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are the most successful coach-quarterback combination of the modern era, earning twice as many No. 1 seeds as any other tandem since 1975. Since Brady overtook Drew Bledsoe for the starting job in 2001, the Patriots boast a 63-13 record (.829) in December and January -- easily the league's highest mark over that span. Brady has started 31 career playoff games, 14 more than any other quarterback in this year's postseason field. It's not just Brady's experience and past history of success that have New England sitting in the catbird seat. He actually has improved in completion percentage, yards per attempt, TD-to-INT ratio and passer rating in each of the past three seasons as he approaches age 40. An extension of Belichick on the field, Brady is the greatest quarterback in history reaching the height of his powers entering January of his 17th season.