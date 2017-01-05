Ryan Tannehill will not play against Steelers

Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It comes as no surprise, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback won't be medically cleared to participate Sunday in the wild-card matchup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source informed of the decision.

The Miami Herald first reported the news.

Matt Moore will make his fourth straight start for the Dolphins after Tannehill suffered a knee injury on Dec. 11.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters on Wednesday that Moore would start "unless something changes drastically" with Tannehill. A day later, that drastic change didn't come.

The Dolphins will roll with Moore, who can capably run Gase's offense, but the past few weeks has limited Miami's field-stretching ability.

The Dolphins will rely on Jay Ajayi to replicate his 200-plus yard performance against the Steelers earlier in the season. In the passing game, expect crossing routes and receiver screens to get the ball out of Moore's hands quickly and allow wideouts to make plays after the catch.