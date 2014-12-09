AFC Playoff Picture: Who takes the North?

Go through the remaining schedules for most of the contenders. There are few easy slates and a lot of matchups against one another. There's a reason why all of these teams are 8-5 and 7-6. They haven't been consistent enough to put together long winning streaks. To put it another way: There will be a lot of losses down the stretch from the contenders, and we suspect that few of these teams even get to 10 wins. It wouldn't be that shocking if a nine-win team got into the playoffs, although we're a long way from that possibility.