AFC North projected starters: Browns loaded, Steelers ain't dead

» After the franchise's most dramatic defensive overhaul in more than a decade, there aren't a lot of sure things in the Ravens' front seven, outside of their two run-stuffing defensive tackles. They need some options on the outside to step up, whether it's Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams or rookie third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson. Ravens outside linebacker has been a reliably excellent position for two decades, but this group has an uphill climb to keep up the legacy.