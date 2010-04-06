AFC North draft grades: Browns drop behind prudent division rivals

Analysis: The Browns' constant front office turnover has led to numerous mistakes in their personnel department. The shift in philosophies has resulted in the team's roster having players not suited to play in its scheme. Quinn's woeful tenure with the team is an ideal case study of the misfit between player and system. Quinn was drafted to be the franchise quarterback of the future, but never got a legitimate chance to settle in to his role after Eric Mangini took over as the head coach. In addition to the Quinn failure, the Browns have appeared to be a rudderless ship on draft day with their constant movement up and down the board without rhyme or reason. Though Cleveland successfully plucked Thomas and Wright in the early rounds, its roster's lack of depth and production is a result of a poor draft history.